PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stone of 44 projects worth Rs 3,880 crore in Varanasi.
PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 11-04-2025 11:27 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 11:27 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stone of 44 projects worth Rs 3,880 crore in Varanasi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Priyanka Gandhi Inaugurates New Development Projects in Wayanad
Assam CM Collaborates with NDA MPs to Propel Development Initiatives
How Africa’s Agricultural Revolution Is Powering the Continent’s Development
Impact Player Rule: Revolutionizing IPL or Hindering All-Rounder Development?
Karnataka Cabinet Initiates Strategic Developments for Summer Water Management and Infrastructure Revamp