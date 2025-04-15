Robert Vadra arrives at ED office in Delhi for questioning in land deal linked money laundering case: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 11:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Robert Vadra arrives at ED office in Delhi for questioning in land deal linked money laundering case: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NIA Arrests Key Figure in Illegal 'Dunki' Route Trafficking Case
Hollywood Showcases: Minecraft Magic and Farewell to a Heartthrob
Bombay High Court Upholds Reproductive Rights in Landmark Pregnancy Termination Case
French Court Finds Marine Le Pen Guilty in Embezzlement Case, Political Future Uncertain
Sports Showcase: Upsets and Milestones Shine in Latest Events