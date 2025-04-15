France expels 12 officials from Algeria in escalating diplomatic tensions between the two countries, reports AP.
PTI | Paris | Updated: 15-04-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 22:27 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
