Waqf case: We are not saying there is any bar on SC in hearing, deciding pleas against the law, says CJI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 14:59 IST
- Country:
- India
Waqf case: We are not saying there is any bar on SC in hearing, deciding pleas against the law, says CJI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Waqf
- Supreme Court
- CJI
- law
- jurisdiction
- appeals
- decision
- clarification
- case
- legal
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Korea Braces for High-Stakes Verdict: Yoon Suk Yeol's Impeachment Decision Looms
Public trust in AI decision-making falls short of human judgment
Supreme Court Avoids Landmark Decision on 1991 Places of Worship Act Challenge
Eurozone Bond Yields Drop Amid Anticipation of US Tariffs and ECB Rate Decision
Finland's Decision to Exit Ottawa Treaty