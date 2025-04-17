Naxalism will be eliminated from country by March 31, 2026, and CRPF will play crucial role in it: Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 17-04-2025 09:32 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 09:32 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
