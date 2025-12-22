EU Emphasizes Arctic Security and Sovereignty

In a recent move underscoring the geopolitical significance of the Arctic region, European Union leaders, including EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa, highlighted Arctic security as a key priority. This comes on the heels of the United States appointing a special envoy to Greenland.

Both leaders took to the social media platform X to emphasize the critical role of territorial integrity and sovereignty in international law, underscoring that these principles are vital not only for Europe but globally. This statement reflects a broader commitment to upholding international norms and maintaining regional stability.

Furthermore, von der Leyen and Costa expressed unwavering solidarity with Denmark and Greenland. This message of support was designed to reassure the region amid growing interest and activity from global powers in the Arctic.

(With inputs from agencies.)