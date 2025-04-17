A suspect is in custody and multiple victims reported in shooting at Florida State University, AP source says, reports AP.
PTI | Tallahassee | Updated: 17-04-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 23:14 IST
A suspect is in custody and multiple victims reported in shooting at Florida State University, AP source says, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Manhunt Intensifies for Suspected Terrorists in Majalta Forest Belt
Intensified Search in Udhampur: Security Forces Hunt Suspects
Tragedy at Chaigaon Makhan: Suspected Toxic Gas Claims Eight Lives
Eight persons die after inhaling suspected toxic gas inside a well in Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh: Police.
Tragedy in Madhya Pradesh: Family Found Dead in Suspected Suicide