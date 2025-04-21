The Vatican says cause of Pope Francis' death was a cerebral stroke that led to a coma and irreversible heart failure, reports AP.
PTI | Vaticancity | Updated: 21-04-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 23:42 IST
The Vatican says cause of Pope Francis' death was a cerebral stroke that led to a coma and irreversible heart failure, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pope Francis
- death
- Vatican
- stroke
- coma
- heart failure
- church
- pontiff
- AP report
- medical
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP's Kerala Outreach Stumbles Amid Church Land Controversy
Controversial Church Land Ownership Article Sparks Political Tensions
New Peer Support Workers Join Christchurch ED to Help People in Mental Distress
Protest and Controversy: Churchill Brothers Withdraw From Super Cup
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit