Adani Group firm Ambuja Cements completes acquisition of 37.8 pc stake in Orient Cement: Filing.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 20:00 IST
Adani Group firm Ambuja Cements completes acquisition of 37.8 pc stake in Orient Cement: Filing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Fly Ash Collection: The Turf War Threatening Maharashtra's Cement Industry
Insolation Energy's Revenue Soars with Strategic Expansion
Sebi Eases FPI Disclosure Norms Amid Market Growth
Reliance Industries Eyes Strategic Expansion in Uzbekistan
Telenity's Strategic Expansion: India's Role in the APAC Telecom Transformation