Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed all-party meet on how Pahalgam attack took place and subsequent decisions by govt: Kiren Rijiju.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 20:34 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
