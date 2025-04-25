SC issues notice to complainant, UP govt on Rahul Gandhi's plea against HC order refusing to quash summons in criminal case.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 12:10 IST
- Country:
- India
