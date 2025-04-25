Badlapur accused encounter: HC slams Maharashtra government for not starting probe against five cops despite order.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-04-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 12:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Badlapur accused encounter: HC slams Maharashtra government for not starting probe against five cops despite order.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Extradition Saga: Tahawwur Rana Awaits Justice for Mumbai Terror
Justice Takes a Leap: Rana's Extradition to India for 2008 Mumbai Attacks Case
Delhi Police Crackdown on IPL Betting Racket in Narela
Tragic Murder of JD(U) MLA Relative Sparks Family Feud Investigation
Besides CJI, Justices Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan are part of three-judge bench which will hear please against Waqf law.