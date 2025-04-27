I once again assure the victims of Pahalgam terror attack that they will get justice: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 11:07 IST
- Country:
- India
I once again assure the victims of Pahalgam terror attack that they will get justice: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Encounter breaks out between Naxalites and security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district: Police.
Two Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Chattisgarh's Bijapur district: Police.
Clash in Chhattisgarh: Security Forces Confront Naxalites
Delhi Police Bolsters Security for Hanuman Jayanti Procession
Security Forces Triumph in Chhattisgarh: 3 Naxalites Neutralized