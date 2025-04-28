Yemen's Houthi rebels say alleged US airstrike that hit prison holding African migrants kills at least 30 people, reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 28-04-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 11:22 IST
Yemen's Houthi rebels say alleged US airstrike that hit prison holding African migrants kills at least 30 people, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US Airstrikes Escalate in Yemen: Houthi Casualties Rise
US Army to control land along US-Mexico border as part of a base, which could let troops detain migrants, reports AP, quoting sources.
Civilians in Crossfire: U.N. Condemns Continued Casualties in Lebanon
Continued Civilian Casualties in Lebanon Amid Ceasefire
Global Diplomats Convene in London to Address Sudan's Humanitarian Crisis