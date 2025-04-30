Andhra CM Naidu announces Rs 25 lakh ex gratia to kin of deceased, Rs 3 lakh to injured in temple wall collapse incident.
PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 30-04-2025 09:07 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 09:07 IST
- Country:
- India
