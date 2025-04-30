Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to represent India at Russia's Victory Day parade next month: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 15:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to represent India at Russia's Victory Day parade next month: Sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Korea's Energy Diplomacy: Alaska LNG Project Talks
Japan's Naval Diplomacy: First Foreign Navy Visit to Cambodia's Enhanced Ream Base
Reviving Diplomacy: Bangladesh and Pakistan's Long-Awaited Dialogue
Diplomacy Efforts in Moscow: Putin and Qatar's Emir Seek Ukraine Peace Deal
Strategic Diplomacy: Iran's Key Message to Russia Ahead of Nuclear Talks