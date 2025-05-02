Vatican firefighters seen on roof of Sistine Chapel installing chimney that will signal the election of a new pope, reports AP.
PTI | Rome | Updated: 02-05-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 12:14 IST
