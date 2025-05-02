Amaravati will become a leading city for IT, AI, green energy, education and health in future, says PM Modi in Amaravati.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-05-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 17:42 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
