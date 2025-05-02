Entire country awaits accountability, answers, and justice on Pahalgam terror attack: CWC Resolution.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 18:57 IST
- Country:
- India
Entire country awaits accountability, answers, and justice on Pahalgam terror attack: CWC Resolution.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pahalgam
- terror
- attack
- accountability
- justice
- CWC
- resolution
- nation
- demand
- answers
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump's Surprise Trade Talks with Japan: A Step Toward Resolution?
The Unfinished Journey: Kilmar Abrego Garcia's Struggle for Justice
China and Malaysia Pledge Peaceful Resolution in South China Sea Tensions
Lesia Tsurenko's Battle with the WTA: Seeking Justice Amid 'Moral Abuse'
Uttarakhand University Appointment Controversy: Two Decades Later, Still Awaiting Justice