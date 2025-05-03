We are partners in progress; we are pillars of global south: PM Modi on India-African Union ties.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 13:42 IST
- Country:
- India
We are partners in progress; we are pillars of global south: PM Modi on India-African Union ties.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Arms Cache Uncovered Near Amritsar: BSF and Punjab Police Collaboration Bears Fruit
India Eases Nuclear Liability to Boost U.S. Collaborations
Strategic Alliance: U.S.-Japan Defense Collaboration
Modi and Musk: A Dialogue on Tech Collaboration
PM Modi speaks to Elon Musk, says they discussed immense potential for collaboration in technology and innovation.