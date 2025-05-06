Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal row: We have made efforts for mediation but states have to walk the talk, Centre tells SC.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 11:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal row: We have made efforts for mediation but states have to walk the talk, Centre tells SC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic Wedding Nightmare: Two Killed in Bihar Parking Dispute
UAE, Chad Unite for Transformative Mosque and Cultural Centre in N'Djamena
Tensions Surge: Philippines Refutes Chinese Naval Claims in Scarborough Shoal Dispute
WEY Technology Expands Reach with New Experience Centre in New Delhi
Land Dispute Erupts in Violence: 12 Arrested in Greater Noida Clash