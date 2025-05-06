SC says local body polls in Maharashtra to be concluded in 4 months, liberty to poll panel to seek more time.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 13:18 IST
- Country:
- India
SC says local body polls in Maharashtra to be concluded in 4 months, liberty to poll panel to seek more time.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi for Overseas Remarks on Election Commission
Controversy Unveiled: Rahul Gandhi's Claims on Election Commission Sparks BJP Outrage
Maurya Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over Election Commission Remarks
Judiciary Under Fire: Allegations of Overreach Amidst West Bengal Violence
Controversy Erupts Over Election Commission's Integrity