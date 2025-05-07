UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls for maximum military restraint from India and Pakistan, says his spokesperson.
PTI | United Nations | Updated: 07-05-2025 03:38 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 03:38 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
