'Operation Sindoor' is Bharat’s response to the brutal killing of our innocent brothers in Pahalgam, says Amit Shah.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2025 09:50 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 09:50 IST
- Country:
- India
'Operation Sindoor' is Bharat's response to the brutal killing of our innocent brothers in Pahalgam, says Amit Shah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tripura CM Saha Drives Educational and Cultural Initiatives in New Infrastructure Push
Delhi's Earth Day Initiative: A Call for Environmental Unity
Innovative QR Code Plant Initiative Launched in Tripura Schools on Earth Day
Empowering Women: AI Careers Initiative Launched by MSDE and Microsoft
Uttar Pradesh Leads in Solar Energy and Green Initiatives