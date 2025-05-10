Pope Leo XIV lays out his vision of papacy, identifies artificial intelligence as main challenge for humanity, reports AP. NPK NPK
PTI | Vaticancity | Updated: 10-05-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 17:11 IST
Pope Leo XIV lays out his vision of papacy, identifies artificial intelligence as main challenge for humanity, reports AP. NPK NPK
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pope
- Leo XIV
- artificial intelligence
- papacy
- vision
- humanity
- ethics
- global
- challenge
- technology
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Redesigning alignment: AI must evolve with empathy to safeguard humanity
ILO’s Vision Zero Fund and Nike Launch Commuting Safety Challenge for Garment Workers
Lighting the Way: Teen Launches Vision-Aid NGO
India's Vision 2047: Employment Initiatives Under Modi
Vision for Change: Teen Launches NGO to Combat Eye Health Issues