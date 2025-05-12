I dedicate this bravery of armed forces to mothers, sisters and daughters of this country: PM Modi on Operation Sindoor.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 20:05 IST
- Country:
- India
I dedicate this bravery of armed forces to mothers, sisters and daughters of this country: PM Modi on Operation Sindoor.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
A Tribute to Utkal Gourav Madhusudan Das: Odisha's Pride and Pioneer
Amaravati's Next Chapter: A Tribute to Farmer Sacrifices
Star-Studded Launch of 'Tanvi The Great': A Tribute and a Trailblazing Film Unveiling
Ashok Gehlot's Birthday Tribute: A Stand Against Terrorism
Tribute Paid to Fallen Soldiers by Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari