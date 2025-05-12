We have only kept in abeyance our operations against Pakistan, future will depend on their behaviour: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 20:19 IST
We have only kept in abeyance our operations against Pakistan, future will depend on their behaviour: PM Modi.
