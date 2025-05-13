At least 14 people die after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Punjab's Amritsar district, say officials.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-05-2025 09:37 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 09:37 IST
- Country:
- India
