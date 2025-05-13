Pollachi sexual assault case: All 9 convicts sentenced to life imprisonment till death, says CBI counsel.
PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 13-05-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 12:56 IST
- Country:
- India
Pollachi sexual assault case: All 9 convicts sentenced to life imprisonment till death, says CBI counsel.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pollachi
- sexual assault
- case
- CBI
- convicts
- sentenced
- life imprisonment
- justice
- verdict
- Court
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Murder Convict Naushad Alam Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in Delhi
Justice Served: Court Convicts Mother and Son for Dowry Starvation Death
Justice Served: Man Sentenced to Life for Double Murder
Ugandan Judge Sentenced in UK: A Modern Slavery Scandal
Supreme Court Rejects Convicts' Plea for Larger Bench in Godhra Case