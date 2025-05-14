HCL-Foxconn semiconductor plant to manufacture 20,000 wafers per month: I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 15:21 IST
- READ MORE ON:
- HCL
- Foxconn
- semiconductor
- India
- wafers
- manufacturing
- technology
- innovation
- plant
- production
