Hyderabad MP Owaisi says Pakistan projects itself as protector of Islam and all Muslims, but that is 'bakwas'.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-05-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 14:43 IST
- Country:
- India
Hyderabad MP Owaisi says Pakistan projects itself as protector of Islam and all Muslims, but that is 'bakwas'.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Harvard Faces Criticism Over Training Sanctioned Chinese Officials
Thrilling Victory for Sunrisers Hyderabad in Intense Cricket Match
Gujarat Titans Triumph with Spirited Win Over Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL Clash
Gujarat Titans beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 38 runs in Indian Premier League.
High Stakes Clash: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans in IPL Showdown