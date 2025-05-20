Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief Tapan Kumar Deka gets one year extension: Govt order.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 15:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief Tapan Kumar Deka gets one year extension: Govt order.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump's Potential Pick: Stephen Miller as National Security Adviser
Stephen Miller: Frontrunner for National Security Adviser
India Asserts Global MICE Leadership at ‘Meet in India’ Conclave 2025 in Jaipur
Tripura CM Highlights State's Leadership in Blood Donation Efforts
Supreme Court Contests YouTube Channel Ban Over National Security Concerns