We are modernising more than 1,300 stations; more than 100 of these Amrit Bharat stations are ready today: PM Modi in Bikaner.
PTI | Bikaner | Updated: 22-05-2025 12:31 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 12:31 IST
- Country:
- India
We are modernising more than 1,300 stations; more than 100 of these Amrit Bharat stations are ready today: PM Modi in Bikaner.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
This morning, India exercised its right to dismantle terror infrastructure: Misri.
No demonstrable steps by Pakistan to dismantle terror infrastructure: FS Misri.
Karnataka's Mega Infrastructure Push: D K Shivakumar Meets Nitin Gadkari
ADB Partners with Global Insurers to Unlock $2.75B for Sustainable Infrastructure
Water Infrastructure Upgrades Transform Farming in North West Province