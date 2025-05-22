There will be neither trade nor talks with Pakistan; if talks, then only about Pakistan occupied Kashmir: PM Modi in Bikaner.
PTI | Bikaner | Updated: 22-05-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 12:53 IST
We are extremely proud of our Indian armed forces who have stuck terror camps in Pakistan, PoK: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge.
India's commitment to eliminating all sources of terrorism in Pak, PoK anchored in supreme national interest: Congress.