India has made it clear, Pakistan Army and its economy will have to pay heavy price for every terrorist attack: PM in Bikaner.
PTI | Bikaner | Updated: 22-05-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 12:55 IST
- Country:
- India
India has made it clear, Pakistan Army and its economy will have to pay heavy price for every terrorist attack: PM in Bikaner.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. may soon deport migrants to Libya on military flight, sources say
Three civilians killed in indiscriminate firing by Pakistan military across the LoC and International border in J-K: defence sources.
Indian Flight Disruptions Amid Military Strikes
Tamil Nadu's Staunch Support for Anti-Terror Military Strikes
Rupee Tumbles as Military Tensions Surge