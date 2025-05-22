CoBRA commando of CRPF and a Naxalite killed during operation in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 13:31 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
