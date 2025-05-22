Bharat is very different now, it is confident and bold: VP Jagdeep Dhankhar hailing Operation Sindoor.
PTI | Panaji | Updated: 22-05-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 15:56 IST
- Country:
- India
Bharat is very different now, it is confident and bold: VP Jagdeep Dhankhar hailing Operation Sindoor.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nicole Kidman Stuns with Dapper Dandy-Inspired Transformation at Met Gala 2025
Telangana Turns Global Stage: Miss World Pageant Kicks Off
Vertex Group's Ambitious $40 Million Investment Plan for India's Economic Transformation
AWS Expands AI Horizons: Transformational Solutions for India
Canara Bank's Profits Skyrocket: A Financial Transformation