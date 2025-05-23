Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 42 runs in IPL match in Lucknow.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-05-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 23:36 IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 42 runs in IPL match in Lucknow.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PSL Matches Shifted: Cricket Amidst Conflict
Ex-Cricketer Stuart MacGill Avoids Jail with Community Service Sentence
Cricket Tournaments Amidst Tensions: PSL Moves to UAE
Indian Sports Icons Rally Behind Armed Forces Amid Rising Tensions
Cricket Clash: IPL and PSL Face Uncertainty Amidst Rising Indo-Pak Tensions