He is very young, we have seen improvement...It's a high pressure job but we are hopeful: Agarkar on Shubman Gill's elevation as Test captain.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-05-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 13:47 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
