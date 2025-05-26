Death toll from Israeli strikes on Gaza Strip climbs to 40, reports AP citing local health officials.
PTI | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 26-05-2025 11:27 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 11:27 IST
