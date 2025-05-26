I want to ask people of Pakistan - what have you gained (by terrorism); India is now 4th largest economy, where are you?: PM.
PTI | Bhuj | Updated: 26-05-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 18:22 IST
- Country:
- India
I want to ask people of Pakistan - what have you gained (by terrorism); India is now 4th largest economy, where are you?: PM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action
Asian and Global Markets Surge Amid Substantial Trade Progress
Global Chemical Industry Faces Gradual Recovery Amid Mixed Outlook for 2025
Golf Glory: Straka, Thitikul, Fox, and Couvra Seize Global Wins