SC seeks report on investigation of SIT, directs extension of interim bail granted to Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 12:03 IST
- Country:
- India
SC seeks report on investigation of SIT, directs extension of interim bail granted to Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Controversy Surrounds Professor's Comments on Women in Armed Forces
Haryana women panel notice to pvt university professor for remarks on Operation Sindoor
Interim Bail Granted to Newspaper Owner on Health Grounds
Delhi High Court Denies Interim Bail to PFI Leader A S Ismail in Terror Case
College Scandal: Professor Arrested for Alleged Molestation