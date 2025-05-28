SC directs closure of proceedings before HC against MP minister Vijay Shah over his remarks on Col Sofiya Qureshi, asks SIT for report.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 13:37 IST
- Country:
- India
SC directs closure of proceedings before HC against MP minister Vijay Shah over his remarks on Col Sofiya Qureshi, asks SIT for report.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India-Pakistan Ceasefire Holds: DGMO Talks Yield Positive Outcomes
Foreign Secy to brief Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs on current situation with Pakistan on May 19: Panel chairman Shashi Tharoor.
Kerala Congress Navigates Leadership Transition: Eyes on 2026 Elections
GenAI agents show human-like forecasting in market simulations but lack behavioral diversity
Halle Bailey Overcomes Insecurities: Embracing Positivity After Motherhood