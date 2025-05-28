Illegal migrants pose challenge to our survival and national integrity: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in Mumbai.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-05-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 17:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Illegal migrants pose challenge to our survival and national integrity: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in Mumbai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NMIMS Navi Mumbai Empowers Future Leaders at 7th Convocation Ceremony
Bomb Scare at Mantralaya Sparks Security Alert in Mumbai
ILP 4 India Acquires Prime Mumbai Land for Rs 193.5 Crore
Mumbai's First Cable-Stayed Railway Overbridge: A Leap in Urban Connectivity
Bomb Scare at Kolkata Airport Delays IndiGo Flight to Mumbai