Illegal migrants make our national security and sovereignty vulnerable: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in Mumbai.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-05-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 17:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Illegal migrants make our national security and sovereignty vulnerable: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in Mumbai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP's 'Tiranga Yatra': A Patriotic March for India's Sovereignty
Cross-Border Tensions: Pakistan's Losses and a Call for Sovereignty
India's Unyielding Stance: Defeating Terror and Safeguarding Sovereignty
Hungary Seeks to Stifle Dissent with New Sovereignty Bill
Vice President Dhankhar Hails Operation Sindoor and Commemorates Bhairon Singh Shekhawat