Whoever tries to harm us will be given befitting and forceful response: Home Minister Amit Shah in J-K's Poonch.
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-05-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 12:43 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
