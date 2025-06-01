DMK resolves to conduct door-to-door campaign, reach out to people on govt schemes, struggle for rights.
PTI | Madurai(Tn) | Updated: 01-06-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 12:27 IST
- Country:
- India
DMK resolves to conduct door-to-door campaign, reach out to people on govt schemes, struggle for rights.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Celiac Disease Day: PGIMER's Pioneering Efforts in Raising Awareness and Management
Jairam Ramesh's Birthday Dig: A Political Spotlight on Farmer Advocacy
Taiwan's Global Advocacy Gathers Diplomatic Momentum Amid WHA Exclusion
Eastern Railway's Cleanliness Drive: Fines, Roses, and Awareness
CJI Gavai Advocates for Judicial Awareness Amidst Controversy Over Event Boycott