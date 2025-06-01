Mamata Banerjee opposing Waqf Amendment Act for politics of appeasement: Amit Shah in Kolkata.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-06-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 15:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Mamata Banerjee opposing Waqf Amendment Act for politics of appeasement: Amit Shah in Kolkata.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
AI Controversy: xAI Addresses Grok Chatbot's Unintended Political Bias
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy
James Comey Faces Secret Service Over Social Media Controversy
Political Vendetta: Arrests in Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam Stir Controversy
AI's Unscripted Turn: Grok Controversy Explores Automation Dangers