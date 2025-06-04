Two feared dead, several injured in chaos near Chinnaswami stadium, Bengaluru during RCB celebration: Official sources.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-06-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 18:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Two feared dead, several injured in chaos near Chinnaswami stadium, Bengaluru during RCB celebration: Official sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- chaos
- Bengaluru
- RCB
- Chinnaswami
- stadium
- celebration
- injured
- dead
- pandemic
- response
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Arthur Ashe Stadium Set for Historic $800 Million Transformation
Controversial Celebration Grounds IPL Spinner
Tragic Collision in Telangana: Four Dead, Seventeen Injured
Proximity Battles: Closest Football Stadium Derbies Across the Globe
UPDATE 3-Three pupils injured in Finnish school attack, police say