BJP Karnataka chief Vijayendra demands judicial inquiry into RCB celeberation stampede.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-06-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 19:21 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP Karnataka chief Vijayendra demands judicial inquiry into RCB celeberation stampede.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Runway Near Miss at LaGuardia Raises Safety Concerns
Jammu and Kashmir Focus on Pilgrimage Safety Amidst Dipped Tourism
PM Modi Reviews Strategies to Bolster Indian Tourism Amidst Safety Concerns
Trans Athletes Shun WorldPride Events in the US Amid Safety Concerns
How Much Is a Life Worth? New Model Aims to Shape Global Road Safety Policies